10,630 Shares in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Trinseo by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,418,000 after purchasing an additional 904,287 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 32.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.52.

Trinseo Stock Performance

Shares of TSE stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. Trinseo PLC has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $926.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

Insider Activity at Trinseo

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at $956,515.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,765,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Stories

