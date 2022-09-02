1,288 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $434.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

