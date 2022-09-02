131,272 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 131,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBCA. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 603.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BBCA stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00.

