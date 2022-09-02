1,634 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.70.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

