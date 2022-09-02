1,790 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Long Walk Management LP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cloudflare by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,939,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $2,863,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $2,863,309.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,361 shares of company stock valued at $16,871,003 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.76.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

