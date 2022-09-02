187,695 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 187,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,026,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,808,000 after purchasing an additional 571,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,599,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000,000 after purchasing an additional 910,813 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

ACHC opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average is $70.73. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $869,730.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,499,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $869,730.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,499,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,868. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACHC. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

