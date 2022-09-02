1,948 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,948 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $156.75 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

