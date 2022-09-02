3,619 Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,619 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 1,276.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,346 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Callon Petroleum Profile

CPE stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.73. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.