3,898 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Lantheus by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 137,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNTH. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

Lantheus Stock Performance

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Lantheus news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $125,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $700,218 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.02 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

