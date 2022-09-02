3,927 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in GitLab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on GitLab to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of GTLB opened at $50.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380 over the last ninety days.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

