53,699 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 153.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RFV opened at $87.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.86. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $101.19.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.