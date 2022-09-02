9,637 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Exelixis to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Shares of EXEL opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

