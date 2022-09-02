AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ELUXY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. AlphaValue lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.33.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance
ELUXY stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
