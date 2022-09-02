AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ELUXY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. AlphaValue lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.33.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance

ELUXY stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $35.96 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 28.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

