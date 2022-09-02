Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.33

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 19263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2,106.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.