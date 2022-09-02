ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 368,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 355,077 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,318,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

ACAD opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

