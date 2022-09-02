Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,658 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 36,756 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.6% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

