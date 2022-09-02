Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Upgraded by DNB Markets to Buy

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2022

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aker Solutions ASA from 26.00 to 27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aker Solutions ASA from 33.00 to 36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas raised Aker Solutions ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Aker Solutions ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

AKRTF opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $3.28.

About Aker Solutions ASA

(Get Rating)

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.