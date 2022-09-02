Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Upgraded by DNB Markets to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aker Solutions ASA from 26.00 to 27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aker Solutions ASA from 33.00 to 36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas raised Aker Solutions ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Aker Solutions ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Aker Solutions ASA alerts:

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

AKRTF opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $3.28.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.