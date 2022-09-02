Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.33. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $98.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

