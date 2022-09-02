Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Stock Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

