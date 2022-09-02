Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alector were worth $34,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Alector by 51.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Alector stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a market cap of $897.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.59. Alector had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.