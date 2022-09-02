Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,375 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,501,000 after buying an additional 1,422,127 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,099,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,626,000 after purchasing an additional 828,531 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,260,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,021,000 after purchasing an additional 721,529 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $10,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQN opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. TD Securities cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

