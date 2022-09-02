Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $48.35.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Cuts Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

