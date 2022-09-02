Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ANCTF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $48.35.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Cuts Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.43 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

