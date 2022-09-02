Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,587,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,241 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $68,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 22,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

