Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

LNT opened at $62.06 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

