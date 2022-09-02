Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €267.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays set a €211.00 ($215.31) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Allianz Trading Down 1.4 %
Allianz stock opened at €166.22 ($169.61) on Thursday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($211.02). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €177.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €196.25.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Articles
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.