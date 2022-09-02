AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Gap Up to $6.26

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $6.69. AlloVir shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 506 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

AlloVir Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $697.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.62.

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $35,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AlloVir news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $35,416.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $129,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,813 shares of company stock valued at $194,804 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AlloVir in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

