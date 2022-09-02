Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 212.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,318 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 66,872 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $179,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 4.8 %

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMR opened at $149.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.80 by ($0.77). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.392 per share. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.19%.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

