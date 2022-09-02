Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €30.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Alstom Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ALO stock opened at €20.25 ($20.66) on Thursday. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($38.13). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.82.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

