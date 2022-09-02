American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 102,982 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 165.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,081 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 102,982 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102,674 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BHP Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,869,000 after acquiring an additional 133,437 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after acquiring an additional 931,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after acquiring an additional 931,440 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.98. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.50 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

