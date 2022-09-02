American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 11,681 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of CECO Environmental worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 20.6% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 174,801 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 42.9% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 284,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 171,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $341.37 million, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

CECE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

