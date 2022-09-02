American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 14,816 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after purchasing an additional 179,049 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862,299 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,571,000 after acquiring an additional 365,146 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,036,000 after acquiring an additional 82,760 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,083,000 after acquiring an additional 186,122 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.08.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

