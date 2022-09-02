American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 14,816 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

