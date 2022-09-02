American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 62,576 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 904.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,576 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $226.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.53.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,833.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total transaction of $1,293,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,465.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total value of $1,183,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $159,833.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,724 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.