American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 7,833 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 475,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Vistra by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 176,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vistra by 26.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,678,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,273,000 after buying an additional 567,407 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Vistra by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 40,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -28.06%.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 6,300 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $142,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 6,300 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $142,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 62,300 shares of company stock worth $1,441,460 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

