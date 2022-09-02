American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,579 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul W. Taylor bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul W. Taylor acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PACW opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PACW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

