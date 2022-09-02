American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $13,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,741,000 after purchasing an additional 101,755 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 748,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 721,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,709,000 after purchasing an additional 68,635 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 562,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,094,000 after purchasing an additional 81,133 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.75.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

ABG opened at $173.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.38.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

