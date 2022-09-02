American Century Companies Inc. Buys 181,156 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 1,905.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,156 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,029,000 after acquiring an additional 112,167 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,388,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,003,000 after acquiring an additional 92,660 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,299,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,753,000 after buying an additional 30,498 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

