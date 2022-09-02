American Century Companies Inc. Buys 46,579 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,579 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.40.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CAO Monica L. Sparks purchased 4,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Monica L. Sparks purchased 4,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

