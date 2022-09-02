American Century Companies Inc. Buys 51,330 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,330 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $12,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,199,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,512,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Price Performance

Essent Group stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Articles

