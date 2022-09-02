American Century Companies Inc. Buys 52,742 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,742 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $11,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

PBH stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

