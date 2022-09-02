American Century Companies Inc. Buys 66,872 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 212.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,318 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,872 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $12,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE AMR opened at $149.58 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.24 and its 200 day moving average is $138.29.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.80 by ($0.77). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,624,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

