American Century Companies Inc. Buys 70,784 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 951,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Townsquare Media worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 249,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 282,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $8.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $145.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 58.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $121.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. Research analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

