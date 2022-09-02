American Century Companies Inc. Buys 9,905 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $12,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 28.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. WestRock has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

