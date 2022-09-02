American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $309.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The stock has a market cap of $293.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

