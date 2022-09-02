American Century Companies Inc. Has $11.06 Million Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 585,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,452 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TDS stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

