American Century Companies Inc. Has $11.11 Million Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,714 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Community Banks by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,775,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,795,000 after acquiring an additional 74,681 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 10.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 231.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

