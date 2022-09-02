American Century Companies Inc. Has $11.93 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $11,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PBH. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Shares of PBH opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.