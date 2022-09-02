American Century Companies Inc. Has $12.17 Million Stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 951,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Townsquare Media worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSQ opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 58.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $121.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

