American Century Companies Inc. Has $12.28 Million Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097,298 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AUY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 2,044.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 490,951 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,156,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 909,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AUY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial cut Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.45%.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.